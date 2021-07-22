A LARGE number of police seen in Monmouth on Sunday morning were attending a welfare call for a 20-year-old man who was injured.
An eyewitness in the area, Jonathan Powell, said there were around six police cars at one point and "excess of 10 officers."
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a call regarding concern for welfare after a man was reportedly seen with an injury to his arm in Cinderhill Street, Monmouth at around 7.15am on Sunday 18 July.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 20-year-old man from Monmouth was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.”
