THE Met Office have warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms for Gwent this weekend.
After a week of a sizzling heatwave, the weather is expected to turn on Friday night.
A yellow weather warning is in place for all areas of Gwent, beginning on Friday and ending on Sunday.
This is what to expect in your area:
Newport
Friday
- 7am - Cloudy, 19 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Sunny, 22 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Sunny spells, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Cloudy, 26 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Cloudy, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 22 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
Saturday
- 7am - Heavy showers, 16 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy showers, 16 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 18 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Heavy showers, 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 20 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Showers, 19 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
Sunday
- 7am - Cloudy, 17 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Cloudy, 18 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 19 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
Cwmbran
Friday
- 7am - Sunny spells, 19 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Sunny spells, 22 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Sunny spells, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Sunny spells, 26 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny spells, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 21 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
Saturday
- 7am - Heavy showers, 15 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy showers, 16 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 19 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Thunder showers, 21 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 20 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Heavy showers, 18 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
Sunday
- 7am - Showers, 16 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Cloudy, 18 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 21 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 18 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
Monmouth
Friday
- 7am - Sunny spells, 19 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Sunny spells, 23 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Sunny spells, 26 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Sunny spells, 27 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Cloudy, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 21 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
Saturday
- 7am - Heavy showers, 15 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy showers, 16 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Heavy showers, 18 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 20 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Showers, 18 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
Sunday
- 7am - Cloudy, 17 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Sunny spells, 18 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Cloudy, 20 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Showers, 21 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 18 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
Ebbw Vale
Friday
- 7am - Sunny spells, 18 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Cloudy, 21 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Sunny spells, 23 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Sunny spells, 24 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Sunny spells, 23 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 19 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
Saturday
- 7am - Showers, 13 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy showers, 14 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Rain, 16 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 18 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 18 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Showers, 16 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
Sunday
- 7am - Overcast, 15 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Cloudy, 16 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 18 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Showers, 19 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Clear, 16 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
Blackwood
Friday
- 7am - Sunny spells, 18 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Sunny spells, 21 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Sunny spells, 24 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Sunny spells, 25 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Cloudy, 23 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 20 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
Saturday
- 7am - Heavy showers, 14 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Heavy showers, 15 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Rain, 17 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Heavy showers, 19 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 18 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Showers, 17 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
Sunday
- 7am - Cloudy, 15 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
- 10am - Cloudy, 17 degrees, ten per cent chance of rain
- 1pm - Showers, 19 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 4pm - Showers, 20 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
- 7pm - Heavy showers, 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
- 10pm - Cloudy, 17 degrees, five per cent chance of rain
