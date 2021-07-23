WELSH rugby legend Gareth 'Alfie' Thomas is collaborating with Newport Marathon and Barry Island 10K organisers to launch a health and fitness challenge.

The campaign by Run 4 Wales will challenge the people of Wales to walk, jog, wheel or run one mile and help prove that Wales can be an Active Nation. The challenge will run for three days from Friday, August 6.

It is being launched in response to findings that just 13 per cent of children in Wales are taking part in recommended levels of exercise, and 61 per cent of adults are overweight or obese.

Former Cardiff Blues and Wales star Mr Thomas Thomas said: "As a passionate Welshman, who believes in the power of sport and physical activity.

"I’m delighted to be getting behind the Active Nation campaign. Walking and running are the most accessible forms of physical activity and I’ve seen first-hand how they can change lives for the better.

"I’ve helped groups of women, men and young people who could not run for one minute to complete the Cardiff Half Marathon. They showed me that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it, which is why I’m confident that the Active Nation Challenge can inspire thousands of others and help prove what the people of Wales are made of.

"I’m urging the people to join me and get involved, either by walking, jogging or running."

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, commented: "I’m delighted to be supporting the Active Nation campaign as regular physical activity has many benefits to health, including mental health and wellbeing."

"Everyone in Wales should aim to be physically active every day. I hope people of all ages and abilities feel inspired to walk, jog, wheel or run one mile as part of their journey to improved health. As a regular runner, I’m looking forward to participating myself and helping to prove that Wales can be an Active Nation."

Entry is free with those signing up urged to encourage as many people as they can to get involved too, join a family member or friend and help them complete the mile or sign-up their workplace, school or sports club.

Participants will be able to walk, jog, or run from any worldwide location as individuals or in groups before uploading their name and finish time to the all-Wales leaderboard.

You can now visit the Run 4 Wales website to find out more, register for free or download a supporter pack to help spread the word.