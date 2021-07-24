A FORMER British Army solider who downloaded “shocking” child abuse images involving young girls being sexually assaulted was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Paedophile Nicholas Brown, 58, formerly of Newport, also watched illegal extreme pornography of women having sex with animals.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court how police found hundreds of indecent pictures on electronic devices when they raided the defendant’s home last December.

They discovered Brown, now of St George Road, Chepstow, had 106 category A images – the worst kind – 85 at category B and 206 at category C.

MORE NEWS

He had also downloaded 64 extreme pornographic images.

Mr Bennett said the category A images the defendant was looking at involved girls who were aged around six.

The prosecutor added: “He told the police he had seen child abuse images but had not deliberately sought to look out for them.”

Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted possession of extreme pornographic images.

The offences occurred between March and December 2020.

Kevin Saunders, representing Brown, asked the court to take into account his client’s previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

He said the defendant had served his country as a soldier in the 1980s and had worked all his life.

His barrister added how Brown’s wife was divorcing him as a result of his offending and one son has since disowned him.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant some of the material he was looking at had been described as “shocking”.

He said Brown had made “half-reasons and half-excuses” to try and justify his behaviour.

Judge Fitton added: “What you have done is try and reduce your responsibility which is probably linked to your remorse and shame."

Brown was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He has to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £420 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for the next seven years and will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2028.