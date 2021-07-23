A GWENT woman and her family are getting ready to meet radio star Chris Evans at a retro car festival CarFest – and he has set a £1-million challenge for her.

After being personally invited by Chris to take part in the event, 49-yearold Nichy Williams had the dilemma of how to transport her treasured 1970 VW Karmann Ghia – named Honeybee – to the TV star’s CarFest North event in Cheshire.

Local firm Ifor Williams Trailers came to the rescue and has provided a car transporter for the 300-mile round trip to the festival.

Nichy won the car in a prize draw set up by Chris Evans during Comic Relied earlier this year.

The family have called the car 'Honeybee' due its yellow and black colouring

“Getting the car was all down to Chris’ generosity,” she said. “After I won the car I asked if I could thank him, to send him an e-mail or something. The next thing I knew I was appearing on his radio show.

“To then be invited to open CarFest was really unbelievable.”

Mr Evans also challenged Mrs Williams and her friends to drive the fundraising bid just a little bit further. With the draw for the car helping raise more than £900,000 for Comic Relief, Mr Evans has laid down the challenge for Mrs Williams her to take the final total above the £1 million mark.

Ifor Williams Trailers will be helping the family make the demanding 150-mile journey from South Wales to Bolesworth

This has led to the creation of the Karmillionn challenge, as villagers from Ponthir strive to raise the remaining £96,000 to make it to the magical million.

Created by Mr Evans, CarFest is a leading family fundraising festival which has helped raise millions of pounds for children’s charities.

Accompanying Nichy will be her husband Christian, and their son Ellis, 11.

“I really want to express my gratitude to Ifor Williams Trailers for what they are doing,” she added. “I can’t thank them enough for their generosity.

“Without them it would have been very difficult for us to take the car to the event.

MORE NEWS:

“I’m really excited about going up there for CarFest.

“For me to spend £10 and to get this car does not really make any sense, so I feel I have to give something back.

“It is a challenge, but one we are determined to complete. This is something that we are in for the long haul and we are determined to raise the money needed.”

The family were also set to grace the new Retro CarFest event, but that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vintage vehicles are in her blood, as her late father, Les Gardner, was passionate about restoring classic cars. She has followed his lead and long been interested in motoring, with a third generation of the family now getting in on the act.

Her son Ellis is taking a keen interest in Honeybee, which has quickly become a treasured part of the family.

“I have always loved my cars. Christian isn’t very interested in them but Ellis seems to be the same as me,” she added. “I just wish my dad was still here, as I know how much he would have enjoyed this.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Karmillionn challenge should visit justgiving.com/fundraising/karmillionn