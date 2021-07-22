COMMUNITY hubs in Blaenau Gwent are to extend their opening hours and days to help people who need to access face-to-face assistance for council services.

The hubs are located centrally in local libraries and provide advice and information on a range of council services. The hubs opened last month one day per week in each community and they have welcomed many customers and helped with a wide range of queries.

And now it has been announced the services will be available more often.

Cllr Nigel Daniels, leader of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: "I am pleased that we can now build on the initial success of the community hubs and extend the service to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable residents.

"I know that residents value face to face contact to access the services that are important to them and the hubs are helping to bring access to these services closer to the public."

New opening hours list:

Abertillery Library

Monday Closed

Tuesday – Thursday 9am–5.30pm

Friday 9.30am–5.30pm

Brynmawr Library

Monday and Tuesday 9am–5.30pm

Wednesday Closed

Thursday and Friday 9am–5.30pm

Ebbw Vale Library

Monday and Tuesday 9am–5.30pm

Wednesday Closed

Thursday and Friday 9am–5.30pm

Tredegar Library

Monday to Wednesday 9am–5.30pm

Thursday Closed

Friday 9am–5.30pm

In Cwm the service will operate from Cwm library every Thursday from 10am until 5.30pm, starting from Thursday, July 29.

At Llanhilleth Institute the service will be available every other week from 9am until 5.30pm on Wednesdays, starting from Wednesday, July 28.

In Blaina Library the service will be available every other week from 10am until 5.30pm on Mondays starting from July 26.

At the Community hub residents can access the following services initially:

Information on Council Tax/Non-Domestic rates including discounts, payments and recovery

Information about Benefits including Universal Credit, Council Tax reduction, free school meals, school clothing grants and benefit overpayments

Make Blue Badge applications

Access Community Services - including bulky waste bookings, waste/recycling timetables, HWRC bookings, and the ordering of recycling receptacles

Pick up waste bags - including dog waste, food waste and hygiene waste.

The hubs are designed to meet demand from residents and are part of the council’s wider review of customer service delivery as it seeks to improve its self-service and digital offerings for those who can access services in this way.