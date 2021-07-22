STRUGGLING with the heatwave? Here are six great venues in South Wales where you can cool off.

Whitmore Bay Beach

What's not to love about Barry Island! This large, sandy beach is popular with day trippers and is surrounded by amusements and places to eat. The beach has lifeguard patrols watching those taking a dip in the sea and its famous beach huts are for hire, offering privacy and a spot of shade.

Penarth

Take a walk along the pebble beach and paddle in the sea, enjoy an ice cream on the pier or food in the shade of the bustling esplanade. Visitors are spoilt for choice.

The National Lido of Wales

Head to Pontypridd to Ynysangharad War Memorial Park for a splash about in the lido. The lido offers great swimming facilities, a smaller splash pool for little ones, inflatables, loungers, changing areas, lockers and a cafe. Admission is free for children under the age of 16 and £2 per adult. If activities are required these can be accessed via a small charge of £2.50. All are available for the 1.5hour session.

Cwmbran Boating Lake

A great place to visit for a picnic and walk. There's a well-equipped play park, shady spots near the river to picnic and a long walk around the lake where there's plenty of nature to enjoy. Best of all there's a shallow lake under trees perfect for paddling in.

Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon

Set within the World Heritage site, this pond offers stunning views of the landscape and Sugar Loaf. A popular spot for wild swimmers, the pond has free parking and good level land for walking.

Porthcawl Rest Bay Beach

Just a short drive down the M4 takes you to Rest Bay, another large beach popular with families and those who enjoy water sports. There's parking, cafes, toilets and lifeguards on duty. Explore the rock pools or go on a long walk, it's a great day out.

More News