FIVE hardy Penarthians slept on Penarth Yacht Club’s balcony for a UK-wide children's charity.

The group took part in Action for Children’s UK-wide charity fundraiser, Boycott your Bed earlier this month, and raised more than £1,600 in the process.

Sian Fox from Foxy's Deli, Sue Carter, Nick Jones, Viv Mumby and Bethan Vaughan Cartwright all gave up the comfort of their beds to join thousands of people across the UK raising money so that Action for Children can continue to support children, young people and their families as we begin to emerge from the pandemic.

General Manager at Penarth Yacht Club, Cliff Taylor, said: “We had five people sleeping out in their sleeping bags on the cold surface of the balcony.

"Well done to the participants but also to everyone who has supported so far.

"They are overwhelmed with the support. We the team at Penarth Yacht Club were delighted to be able to facilitate this for our members and friends for this amazing charity.

"We took the decision to allow this go ahead as we want people to know that even as a private members club, we do support organisations.”

Sue Carter, is a long standing fundraiser for the charity, taking part in previous sleep-outs at the Principality Stadium, but said that she felt that this year it was particularly important to raise money in order to help Action for Children mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking about why she decided to take on this fundraising challenge, she said: “I’ve long supported the crucial work that Action for Children do to support children, young people and families, but this year it felt even more important than ever to do what I could to raise money.

"That’s why I decided to give up an hour's sleep a night for 24 days as part of Action for Children's Boycott your Bed campaign.

"For each of these hours I’ve swapped my sleep for physical activity and now I’ve slept on the town’s iconic Penarth Yacht Club’s balcony with my friends and enjoyed the Boycott Your Bed entertainment.

“Life was difficult for vulnerable children and their families before the pandemic. Now things are even harder.

Sue Carter and husband Nick Jones prepare to bed down on Penarth Yacht Club's balcony

"Action for Children’s frontline, key workers have kept 99 per cent of services open throughout the pandemic, continuing to support vulnerable children, young people and families who were already in desperate need.

“The number of families relying on Universal Credit has doubled.

"Households with children are twice as likely to have suffered financial hardship – like falling behind on bills or borrowing to pay for basics – because of coronavirus.

"At the start of the pandemic, Action for Children launched a Coronavirus Emergency appeal which has provided essentials, like food and warm clothes, to around 20,000 children and young people.

"But more needs to be done. 4.3 million children in the UK are living in poverty. That’s nine children in every school class of 30.”

Action for Children supported more than 27,000 children, young people, parents and carers in Wales last year with Nina Rice, the charity’s fundraising Regional Manager for Bristol, Bath and South Wales, adding: “It is great to see such passion for an event that will improve the lives of the children, young people and families we proudly support in our communities and that have been stretched to the limit during the pandemic.

“We loved Sue and her friends’ unique take on Boycott your Bed, which was all about sleeping somewhere extraordinary on July 9, whilst raising awareness and funds for our charity.

"It takes a lot of commitment and effort to sleep outside whatever time of year it is and we’re very grateful for every penny they raised for this great cause.”

Anyone wishing to support Sue and the team in their bid to raise money can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susannacarter2021

If you want to spend the night in the most unusual place you can think of while enjoying a star-studded evening of virtual entertainment you can register here: https://boycottyourbed.actionforchildren.org.uk/community-registration/

