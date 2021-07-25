THE Vale of Glamorgan Council has made arrangements for two boats to be removed from Barry Harbour.

Morning Dawn and Alisa have been left in the harbour for some time and both are in a state of disrepair.

The council has made a number of attempts to encourage the owners to attend to the vessels without response.

Cllr Peter King, Vale of Glamorgan council cabinet member for neighbourhood services and transport, said: "I am aware of the strength of feeling within the local community regarding these boats. I’m sure the public will welcome this move and I’m pleased that we have been able to take action to remove them from the harbour.

"The council has been dealing with this matter for some time and is involved in legal proceedings against the owners for a number of offences. We will also seek to recover the costs associated with dealing with this matter from them."

One of the ships will be broken up within the harbour and removed by a specialist company next week.

It is currently planned to tow the other to another harbour during the high tides at the end of August, where it will either be sold or dismantled. Should this not be possible then this boat will also be broken up in the harbour with all parts removed.

The council has also taken legal action against the owners in relation to breaches of maritime law and the case is before the courts.