A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CAITLIN ALDRIDGE, 21, of St Michael Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after being found to be living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 15.

KIRSTY LEIGH PRICE, 29, of Lloyd Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after being found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 15.

KELVIN MORTON, 58, of Kemys Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Lockgate Retail Park, Cwmbran, on November 6, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG ALAN TAYLOR, 33, of Skinner Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after being found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who gathered with another person without reasonable excuse on January 11.

NATHAN DANIEL MORSE, 24, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, on October 23, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL CARL TRAYNOR, 33, of Sirhowy Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 21 days for driving without insurance on Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, on November 6, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £915 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAM WILLIAMS, 37, of Cutter Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his victim.