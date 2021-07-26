A THIEF described in court as a “prolific shoplifter” has been jailed after he went on a crime spree in Newport.

Kirk Joseph Edwards, 24, stole four bicycles, Lego, perfume and mobile phone cases between June 26 and July 6.

The defendant, of Commercial Road, Newport, admitted eight counts of theft.

Edwards’ victims included The Entertainer toy store, Savers and Mobile Bitz.

At the city’s magistrates’ court, he was sent to prison for 17 weeks.

Edwards was also ordered to pay £1,636.45 in compensation.