GWENT Police is appealing for information following an assault which took place in Usk.
Officers are looking to speak with the man pictured in relation to the incident, which took place on Friday, July 16.
"If you were witness to this, or are able to help identify this man, please contact Gwent Police on 101 or via social media quoting 2100249721," said a police spokesperson.
