THESE six sex offenders were recently jailed for crimes committed against children.

We look at their cases.

David Cwiklinski

David Cwiklinski admitted to the police he had trawled the dark web for the most horrific child abuse films and pictures imaginable.

The 47-year-old, from Magor, Monmouthshire, also shared the disturbing images on WhatsApp and Twitter with like-minded paedophiles.

He told detectives after his arrest: “Think of the worst things possible and I have seen them.

“It’s like a drug. I have no limits – from cradle to grave.”

MORE NEWS: 140mph dangerous driver told: You’re no Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen

Andrew Sibley

Andrew Sibley was condemned by a judge for subjecting a schoolgirl to “cynical and repulsive grooming”.

The 52-year-old, formerly of Newport, was jailed for nearly five years after he admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child and one charge of sexual assault.

Prosecutor Ruth Smith read out the victim’s impact statement which said: “I have found this hard to live with over the years.

“He said some things which terrified me.

“What this man did to me, I will never forget or forgive.”

READ MORE: Woman fined £1,760 for failing to self-isolate after positive coronavirus test

Brandino Ciccione

A youth worker was jailed after he fell into a trap set by paedophile hunters who duped him into believing he was contacting a 10-year-old schoolgirl.

Brandino Ciccione, 51, of Graham Street, Newport, was fooled following an online sting operation set up by the Angels of Innocence group.

He denied the offences and was convicted by a jury after a trial of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The defendant was also found guilty of attempting sexual communication with a child and jailed for five years.

MORE NEWS: Businessman killed fish in garden pond after breaking into ex’s house

Michael Colmer

Shannon Vicary

A “depraved” couple, of Church Road, Newport, were jailed for nearly 25 years after a girlfriend arranged for her paedophile lover be alone with a toddler and abuse her.

Shannon Vicary found a little girl so that her partner Michael Colmer could live out his sick fantasies and sexually assault her.

Colmer, 46, was jailed for more than 17 years and 25-year-old Vicary was sent to prison for seven years and six months.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Vicary: "You were plainly anxious to assist in the gratification of Colmer's sexual desires.

"You were encouraging each other.

"This case reveals behaviour by both you of an almost unimaginable level of depravity.”

READ MORE: Drugs gang jailed for 15 years made £140,000

Peter Croasdale

Ex-BBC producer Peter Croasdale tried to con a private school’s headteacher into allowing him to film schoolgirls at a Christmas concert.

The serial sex offender attempted to “hoodwink” Monmouth’s Haberdashers’ to allow him to record a carol service.

The 58-year-old gave the school a bogus name and tried to charge the then head £450 to film a performance.

Croasdale was jailed for more than four years in 2009 for sexually abusing a young girl, taking an indecent photograph of a child, voyeurism and possessing indecent photographs of children.

When Gwent Police arrested the ex-Radio 4 producer for committing his recent crimes in Monmouthshire they caught him with disturbing child abuse images on his computer.

He was locked up for four years.