A MAN who was caught drink and drug driving at the same time has been banned from the roads for nearly four years.
Patrick Daly, 28, of Gelli Rhwy, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was stopped last summer on Folly Road, Trevethin, in a Jaguar XF car, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
He gave a reading of 147mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.
The legal limit is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.
MORE NEWS: 140mph dangerous driver told: You’re no Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen
Daly also tested positive for cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine.
The defendant pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving.
He also admitted driving without insurance and possession of cocaine.
The offences were committed on August 8, 2020.
Daly was disqualified from driving for 46 months.
He was also fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.