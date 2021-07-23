PRINCE Harry could be about to reveal which member of the Royal Family ellegedly commented on the colour of Archie’s skin, according to a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex is to publish a literary memoir next year, promising to be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his time in the military, marriage and fatherhood.

Harry said the memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Royal expert Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail: "What can Harry offer, apart from a lot of score-settling with the media?

“In order to justify the vast sums that are being bandied around, it can only be one thing: the book will be a tell-all.

“He must therefore be prepared to expand on all the explosive ‘truth bombs’ he and Meghan detonated under the Royal Family with Oprah back in March.

“Might he name the family member who, according to the couple, made comments about the colour of their then unborn son Archie’s skin?

“He will surely have to offer an explanation for this most sensational of claims. Will he name the anonymous member of staff who appeared to airily dismiss Meghan’s worries about her mental welfare?”

The 36-year-old joined his wife, Meghan Markle, in making a series of claims against the firm in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The couple accused an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

The book is expected to be released in late 2022 and will be published in print and digital formats in the US by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

It will be published in the UK by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Harry will be donating the proceeds to charity, it is said.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, “All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

“Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness.

“It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”