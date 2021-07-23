TWO teenage girls were reportedly assaulted outside a pub.

Police are investigating the alleged assault which took place on Sunday in Aberbargoed.

A pair of 16-year-old girls were involved in an altercation near the New Duffryn Pub, in Commercial Street.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old from Bargoed on suspicion of assault.

She has since been released on conditional bail.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are investigating a report of an altercation in Commercial Street, Aberbargoed at around 10.45pm on Sunday, July 18, after two 16-year-old girls were reportedly assaulted near to the New Duffryn pub.

"A 21-year-old woman from Bargoed was arrested on suspicion of assault and she was later released on conditional bail.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would like anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

"Anyone who may be able to assist our investigation with information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2100252736.

"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook or Twitter, or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."