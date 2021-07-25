A MAN found guilty of drink-driving on the M4 in Newport has been banned and ordered to pay £1,445 by a court.
Jake Burley, 25, of Vardre Road, Clydach, Swansea, was caught by Gwent Police between Junction 24 and Junction 23a eastbound.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant gave a reading 69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath after driving a Vauxhall Insignia on April 18.
He was banned from driving for 18 months after he was convicted following a not guilty plea to drink driving.
Burley was fined £750 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £75 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.