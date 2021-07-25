A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MOHAMED ELGADI, 33, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 33 weeks after he admitted the theft of Merida and Apollo mountain bikes, breaching a community protection notice and breaching a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £220 in compensation following his release from custody.

ETHAN HALL, 26, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on January 12.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS LEWYN LEWIS, 21, of Heather Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road and resisting a police constable on June 28.

MOHAMMED BILAL, 29, of Potter Street, Newport, was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am after he admitted stealing Shark and Beldray vacuum cleaners and a set of pots and pans from Asda.

He was ordered to pay £540 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM BAKER, 21, of Victoria Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Francis Drive, Newport, on January 22.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN ROGERS, 21, of Haulfryn, Clydach, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA MEAD, 26, of Primrose Close, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Beaufort Road, Newport, with cocaine in his blood on January 10.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER FREDERICK MURISON, 41, of Beatty Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving with 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Chepstow Road on June 29.

He was made the subject of an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DARREN DALE BUCKLEY, 46, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a bike worth £750 at the at Kingsway Shopping Centre on June 29.

RYAN THOMAS, 24, of Garnalls Road, Matson, Gloucester, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on the SDR in Newport with cocaine in his blood on January 14.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.