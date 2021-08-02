THREE care workers from south east Wales among those named Wales’s brightly shining Care Stars.

Three care workers from south east Wales are among the 12 care workers recognised for going above and beyond over the past few months in Wales.

Sue Evans, chief executive of Social Care Wales, said: "People working in social care and early years make a crucial difference to people’s lives day in, day out in communities across Wales.

“During the past 16 months, that crucial difference they make really did shine through more than ever. Our care workers stepped up under extremely challenging and difficult circumstances to show just how vital and valuable they are.

"A huge well done and thank you to all our Care Stars – their stories are humbling, moving and inspirational, and show just how incredibly dedicated they are, not only to their profession, but to the people and the families they support.

Among those praised are Lisa Parfitt, an activities co-ordinator at Hafod Housing Association in Caerphilly, Louise Hook, a support worker at Torfaen Social Services, and Susan Williams, a care support worker at Carers Trust South East Wales have all been recognised for going above and beyond with the care they provided during the pandemic.

Ms Parfitt was applauded for her work coming up with fun and imaginative ways to keep the people in her care in touch with loved ones. She worked tirelessly to keep up morale at the care home where she work and engaged with and entertained residents, inspired her colleagues, helped vulnerable people stay connected with their relatives, and brought fun and laughter to the home.

Ms Hook supported adult carers through difficult times and celebrated their work at every opportunity. In the last year, she arranged the celebrations for Torfaen Carers, developed a wildflower garden in a local park and is creating a new, inclusive carers’ hub at Tŷ Glas y Dorlan in Cwmbran.

Ms Williams used arts and crafts to enhance people’s lives, improving their mental health and well-being. When the day centre for people with dementia where she worked closed, the centre developed an outreach service. Ms Williams embraced the new way of working and made a difference to people’s lives, spending her own money on buying arts and crafts items, and even getting one client knitting again.

In June, employers, colleagues and members of the public were invited to nominate the paid care workers they felt deserved to be recognised for their work over the past 15 months.

As a result, 120 care workers from across Wales were nominated. A panel of judges, made up of Social Care Wales Board members and representatives from partner organisations, then whittled them down to the 12 Care Stars they thought deserved widespread recognition for the inspirational work they had done.