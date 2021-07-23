THE owner of a beauty salon who defied coronavirus regulations by staying open for business during lockdown has been hit with a big fine.

Customers were caught fleeing through the fire escape at Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty in Cwmbran after a raid at the start of the year.

CCTV captured the dramatic events which unfolded on Saturday, January 16 on Glyndwr Road.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, the company's director Tina Rebecca Howarth, 35, of Broadway, Pontypool, was fined £1,760.

MORE NEWS: 140mph dangerous driver told: You’re no Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen

She was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs for failing to close a business/service premises not permitted to be open in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales.

Howarth has until August 16 to pay the total amount of £2,021.

The Argus reported at the time that when the police went to the beauty salon, they saw people entering through the front door.

But when they tried to get in, those inside did not respond to their requests to open up.

Once inside, officers found the tanning beds had recently been used and beauty treatments had been taking place.

Footage showed eight people running away from the salon after leaving through the fire exit.

Gwent Police Inspector Aled George previously said: “This was a blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations.

“Businesses who flout the regulations are behaving irresponsibly and putting the lives of their customers, staff and the wider community at risk.

“As this incident shows, we – together with our partners from Torfaen Council – will take action to keep the public safe.”

“We will continue to take enforcement action against businesses and the public who breach Covid regulations.

“We understand this is a really difficult time for our communities, the majority of businesses and residents, are doing the right thing by adhering to Welsh Government regulations and we would like to thank them for their support.

“Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwent, and by following Welsh Government regulations we’re all saving lives and protecting the NHS.”