A JEWELLERY box, a silver bangle and cufflinks were stolen in a burglary in Monmouthshire yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Gwent Police is looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident.
The burglary is alleged to have taken place between 2.40pm and 3.10pm on Thursday, July 22 on Old Abergavenny Road in Llanover.
Gwent Police has asked anyone with any information to call 101 or message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting the reference number 2100257754.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
