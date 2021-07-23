TEMPERATURES across Newport and Gwent remain swelteringly high, with residents scrambling for ways to keep cool.

A popular choice is the trusty ice-cream, and one company is going one step further, offering free ice-cream – with a catch.

Celebrating National Vanilla Day today (Friday, July 23), ice cream brand Wheyhey have revealed that they are giving away a number of free tubs today, and today alone.

But, to be eligible for a free treat, you must have a vanilla name.

The company has recently carried out a survey, to find which names people find the most boring – or vanilla.

When questioned, the 2,000 respondents crowned Archibald (19 per cent) as the name most associated with being boring.

Alan (16 per cent) and Cyril (16 per cent) took second and third spot, with other boy names such as Barry (14 per cent) and Kevin (11 per cent) making the top 20.

When it comes to girls, Brits named Brenda (14 per cent) are believed to be the most “vanilla”, followed by Barbra (13 per cent) and Fanny (12 per cent).

But, while those names may lack glitz and glamour, the Alans and Brendas among us will have the last laugh today – as, by getting in touch with Wheyhey via direct message on Facebook or Instagram before 11.59pm today, they will earn themselves a free tub of ice cream.

A picture of their ID is the only requirement, in order to prove that their name is as vanilla as can be.

The promotion is said to be available on a first come first serve basis.

Anyone looking to enter can do so here.

What has been said about the promotion?





Damien Kennedy, founder of Wheyhey, said: “To us, vanilla is far from boring. Vanilla is one of our most popular tubs, fresh and creamy ice cream infused with real vanilla pods that pack a flavour punch.

“Packed with protein and naturally sugar free, our ice creams are made with the best bit of milk, from grass fed cows.

“With National Vanilla Day soon upon us, we thought it was about time to celebrate what it means to be ‘Vanilla’, changing any negative connotations to the term into positive ones.”

Full list of eligible names

Boys

Alan

Albert

Alfred

Archibald

Arnold

Barry

Brian

Clarence

Clifford

Clive

Colin

Cyril

Dereck

Donald

Geoffrey

Gordon

Keith

Kevin

Malcom

Trevor

Girls

Anne

Barbra

Beatrice

Brenda

Carol

Dawn

Edith

Fanny

Gail

Jane

Janet

Jean

Karen

Margret

Mary

Pamela

Pauline

Sharon

Tracey

Wendy

Read more stories here