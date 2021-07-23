LEAGUE Two player of the year Paul Mullin has turned down the challenge of stepping up a level in the EFL after swapping Cambridge United for Wrexham.

The 26-year-old fired the U's to promotion in 2020/21 when he scored 32 goals but turned down a fresh contract offer.

The Merseysider has swapped Abbey Stadium for the Racecourse after signing a three-year deal with Wrexham, who will hope he can spearhead a return to the EFL after being in the National League since 2008.

The Red Dragons are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who rang Mullin to clinch the deal.

"The ambition of the club attracted me here," insisted Mullin, who fired Cambridge to a home win over Newport County AFC last season after being part of the 2019 Tranmere side that denied the Exiles at Wembley.

"Rob McElhenney gave me a call a couple of nights ago – at that time, I wasn't too sure about making the move – but once he outlined the plans for the club, and the plans for me in the future, it was something I really wanted to be a part of and something that just excited me that much that I had to come.

"He really sold the club to me. What they have planned for the club is magnificent and something I want to be a part of."

Mullin played for Huddersfield, Morecambe, Swindon and Tranmere before hitting a purple patch with Cambridge.

Mullin added: "All the way through my career, I always believed what I achieved last season was possible so it wasn't a surprise to me.

"I just want to look to continue that form now, and carry on into next season and score just as many goals here now.

"I'd love to score goals, that's what I want to do, but first and foremost I'll go and work as hard as I can, for the fans of the club, and hopefully I can score the goals to help us achieve what we want to do here."

Wrexham have splashed the cash to bring in Mullin but boss Phil Parkinson says the striker is about more than just goals.

"He obviously brings a goal threat but most importantly he's a team player. He brings a great work ethic and the mentality which we need at the Club.

"He brings the goals, but equally Paul's attitude and work ethic is important for what we are trying to build here."

The battle for promotion in the National League is always fierce with Wrexham battling with Southend, Grimsby, Torquay, Stockport and Notts County in the coming campaign.