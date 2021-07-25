Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Jemini - Such a sweet girl, with heaps of energy. Loves humans and dogs. Could you be the active home she needs?
Lucas - Lucas wants to be number one! He walks on a lead, loves humans and dogs, needs loving gentle home.
Summer - Timid girl who is from overseas, needs us to show her what life can be like! Can you show her some love?
Moshi - what a waggy boy! Super sweet and loving - needs a loving home of his own. Looking for a sofa to retire on.
Bessie - Betty is a little nervous and needs to learn to trust people. Can you help her? She's feeling a bit down at the moment but will warm up in the right home.
