TAKE a look inside the most popular home currently on the market around Newport.

The three-bed home, in Caerleon, has been viewed online more than 3,000 times in the last week.

The Caesar Crescent home is listed for £185,000 by agents Pinkmove.

It consists of three bedrooms, a bathroom, and two reception rooms.

There is also an enclosed garden to the rear of the property.

Pinkmove said: "Pinkmove are delighted to present this lovely three bedroom terraced property situated on Caesar Crescent in Caerleon.

"The property is located in a popular residential area a short walk away from Caerleon Village Centre, here you have a great selection of local shops, amenities, walks, restaurants and historic sights.

"There are also well regarded primary schools and Caerleon Comprehensive School within walking distance.

"On approach the property is set down a few steps with a low maintenance garden and path leading to the entrance.

"You enter through the hallway where you have access to the first floor via the stairs and into the main living areas. In on the left in the spacious living room, bright and airy with ample space for any required furniture.

"To the rear is the kitchen/diner. Here you have a modern fitted kitchen with lots of storage space, room for freestanding appliances as well as a dining table and chairs and additional seating.

"From here you also have access to a useful utility room and out onto the rear garden.

"Up in the first floor are the three bedrooms, two double rooms and a large single room. Lastly upstairs is the bathroom, featuring a white bathroom suite with a WC, hand basin, bath and large walk in shower.

"The rear garden is South facing so gets plenty of sun all day. It has patio and an artificial lawn with ample space for outdoor seating."

For more information, contact Pinkmove on 01633 746088.