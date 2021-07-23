CORY Allen is training with the Dragons in pre-season as boss Dean Ryan weighs up signing the Wales centre.

The Rodney Parade side returned for the first block of summer work this week ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Argus understands that the squad have been joined in Ystrad Mynach by six-times capped Allen, who was released by the Ospreys in May.

The 28-year-old is on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury and could add to the Dragons’ midfield options at 13 if he proves his fitness.

Wales centre Nick Tompkins is back at Saracens after spending last season in Newport while Tom Griffiths, who hasn’t played since January 2020, because of ruptured knee ligaments, has joined Coventry on loan for the 2021/22 English Championship campaign.

The ever-dependable Adam Warren is back from a groin injury that limited him to four outings last season while director of rugby Dean Ryan often fielded combinations of Jamie Roberts, Aneurin Owen and Jac Dixon even though they are all most comfortable at 12.

The Dragons experimented with winger Jared Rosser in midfield in the Rainbow Cup encounter with the Scarlets but could now bring in Allen.

TRIAL: Cory Allen, who scored a hat-trick with Wales at the 2015 World Cup, is training with the Dragons

When it comes to rugby ability, it is a no-brainer regarding the former Cardiff back, who scored a hat-trick against Uruguay in the 2015 World Cup and is a Wales sevens international.

However, the medical department will do their due diligence on Allen, who hasn’t played since suffering the serious knee injury against Ulster in September 2019.

"I think 13 is something that we have been keen to look at and get the right profile, we are looking at a number of options," said Ryan at the end of last season.

"Last time we saw Cory was a couple of years ago but definitely 13 is an area we need to understand better and try and get the right balance across other positions.

"We have seen Aneurin play 12 a little bit more, we've got Jamie and Jack who have been shuffling that deck and it's working well for us but we would like to see if we could get a different type of player into that space.

"That is something that is ongoing. I like a centre that is a bit different, ultimately pace is a huge decider that opens things up.

“We want somebody that fits what we are trying to do at the Dragons and are taking our time getting that profile right."

To date Ryan has made three signings for next season to bolster his tight five – Wales lock Will Rowlands, Fiji tighthead Mesake Doge and Samoa-qualified loosehead Aki Seiuli.

They have also turned the loan of Cardiff full-back Ioan Davies into a permanent move.