WE HAD an 'L' of a response when we asked our camera club members to submit images for the letter L as we move through the alphabet.
Click through the gallery above to see just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,500 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
MORE NEWS:
- Panteg Cricket Club officially opens new nets at home ground
- The 5 dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
- Most expensive home in Newport for sale at nearly £2m
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.