FORMER Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked his ex-girlfriend in the back and threw her naked out of their hotel bedroom, a court has heard.
The claim forms part of what is said to be a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.
On Friday, Giggs appeared at Manchester Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea to the above offence.
MORE NEWS:
- Weekend weather for Newport, Cwmbran, Monmouth & Gwent
- Covid: Delta variant cases in Newport, Caerphilly, Gwent
- Cwmbran dad's heartbreak at dog's heatstroke death
He denied a second count that he assaulted Ms Greville and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.
Giggs also pleaded not guilty to the common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the same alleged incident on November 1.
Details of his alleged controlling and coercive behaviour were read out by the clerk in the particulars of the indictment.
These details accuse Giggs of:
- Messaging her and/or blocking her when she was on nights out with others, or she asked about your relationship with others.
- Threatening to send e-mails to her friends and her employers about your sexual relationship and behaviour.
- Throwing her belongings out of your house when she questioned you about relationships with other women.
- At the Stafford Hotel in London, kicking her in the back, and then throwing her out of the hotel bedroom naked, followed by throwing her bag at her when she accused you of flirting with other women.
- Sending constant unwanted messages and making constant unwanted calls to her and her friends when she tried to break off the relationship.
- After she had tried to break off the relationship, regularly turning up unannounced and uninvited at her home, workplace and gym.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.