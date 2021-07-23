HOSPITALS across Newport and Gwent have seen a rise in patients attending as a result of the recent heatwave, it has been revealed.

Both Minor Injury Units at hospitals across the county, and the A&E department at the newly built Grange University Hospital have seen a rise in patients attending in recent days – with many reporting ailments relating to the recent spell of sunshine.

Examples of issues which saw people presenting themselves to hospital for treatment has included insect bites and “sunburn related problems”.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has this week reminded residents in the area to consider whether hospital treatment is really needed, before travelling to A&E or their local Minor Injury Unit.

They went on to say that local pharmacies can offer both advice and treatment for sunburn, heatstroke, and insect bites – and these facilities should be used before hospital facilities in the first instance.

While the sunshine is expected to be replaced by a weekend of rain and thunderstorms, the warm temperatures are set to last, with another spell of hot weather and sunshine forecast for early August.

It means that while the heatwave related pressure on the healthcare system may be nearing an end this week, the statement from the health board offers a stark warning ahead of the remainder of the summer.

Statement from the health board in full

A spokeswoman for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said:

“During the recent hot weather, we have seen an increase in heat-related presentations at our Hospitals. Our Minor Injury Units have reported a rise in patients presenting with sunburn-related problems and insect bites.

“We would urge patients in our Health Board area to take proper precautions in the sun and to carefully consider the best place for them if they need to access our services. Local Pharmacies can offer advice and treatment for common problems caused by hot weather and should be the first port of call for help with sunburn, insect bites, heatstroke and hay fever.

“Our Minor Injury Units can treat a wide range of injuries, and The Grange University Hospital’s Emergency Department is for life-threatening, emergency care only. We would encourage those that are not seriously ill to consider the other options available to them so that we can provide life-saving care to those who really need it.”

Away from healthcare, and Welsh Water has also released a warning related to the current period of hot weather.

They have warned people about the risks of swimming in their reservoirs, with over 100 people warned in recent days about the risks.

