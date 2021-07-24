WE'VE enjoyed some of the hottest and sunniest weather we've seen in a very long time this week, and at times like this there's nothing better than heading to the beach.

And for some, it's not just the opportunity to dip your toes in the ocean to cool down or catch some rays that attracts them to the beach - but also the opportunity to meet someone new and make it a real summer of love.

We’ve all seen the romantic beach scenes from Grease, The Notebook and countless other romantic movies - and it turns out you don't have to go far to find one of the UK's top beaches to find a date.

One of the leading dating apps, happn, which relies on its geolocation tool to show users potential crushes they have crossed paths with, has revealed the top beaches across the UK where singles are most likely to find each other according to their geolocation data.

And among the top 10 is none other than every South Walian's favourite summer day out, Barry Island.

So, if you’re looking for love as you float in the sea this summer, these are the beaches where you have the greatest chance of meeting someone:

Ranking

Brighton Beach Blackpool Beach Boscombe Beach, Bournemouth Great Western Beach, Newquay Aberdeen Beach Camber Sands, Sussex Barry Island Beach Tankerton Beach, Kent West Wittering Beach, Sussex

Marine Ravinet, head of trends at happn, said: “The beach is the perfect place to relax and cool down, so why not keep an eye out for potential romance while you’re there too? Our latest app data shows Crushes are being made all across the UK as singles enjoy some sea and sand this summer. After months of restrictions, it’s time to take a chance and look for love wherever you go… even at the beach! Who knows, your perfect partner could be enjoying an ice cream on the beach towel next to you!”