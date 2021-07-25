TAILS were wagging last weekend as two guide dog owners tied the knot.

Laura Hill and Calum Briars were accompanied by their guide dogs, Greta and Dorie, as they got married at Maes Manor in Blackwood last weekend.

Greta even accompanied Ms Hill as she walked down the aisle, while Dorie waited for them at the groom’s side.

Greta, a dark-coloured shepherd retriever cross, wore a pink cape with the words 'Furry Bridesmaid' while Dorie, a yellow Labrador, sported a bandana fashioned into a tuxedo.

Other guide dogs and their owners, like Milo, a dark labradoodle, travelled from as far as Sunderland to attend the wedding.

Yellow Labrador Lara, who lives with owner Diana in Blackwood, also attended.

BBC Radio Wales presenter Owen Money chose Ms Hill as his Bride of the Day and their on-air conversation was played at the venue for the guests to enjoy.

Ms Hill and Mr Briars met at Hereford College and both work at the charity Sight Cymru in Pontypool.

They got guide dogs after settling in Hengoed.

“We were paired with our dogs in 2019 and qualified just a week apart,” said Ms Hill.

“The dogs get on brilliantly and love playing together.

“Calum is originally from Stevenage and I’m from Gilfach Bargoed, so we’re like a real-life Gavin and Stacey.”

Volunteer puppy raiser David Davies, who looked after Greta in her first year, offered to board both dogs while the couple enjoyed theirhoneymoon at the hotel.

Ms Hill said: “He (Mr Davies) had Greta for a week when we went on holiday but she missed Dorie, so this time he boarded both of them.

“Dave has been a godsend."