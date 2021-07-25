STEP inside Newport's most expensive property, available for nearly £2 million.

This Grade II listed Victorian 'gentleman's residence' is conveniently located on the west side of Newport.

Using local stone and skilled masonry the gothic facade of this property really takes your breath away.

There is also a large landscaped garden that wraps around the property to envelope it throughout the seasons.

The property has been carefully restored by the current owners who have taken their time to ensure the home oozes functional decadence.

Ideally suited to the modern family, this home preserves its original Victorian charm and grandeur yet maintains a contemporary feel.

The kitchen is a real blast from the past and if it wasn't for the modern appliances you could believe this was an original image.

Respecting the building's Victorian heritage throughout, the kitchen show true understanding of the history of the home and the functionality of this space.

Unsurprisingly this somewhat spooky property has featured in Sherlock, Dr Who, Casualty and other programmes.

The six-bedroom home, in Fields Park Road, is listed with a guide price of £1,775,000 by agents Mr and Mrs Clarke.

Describing the property, they say: "This Grade II listed grand residence is one of the most impressive properties in South Wales. The property was saved from inevitable collapse and is now fully restored by skilled craftsmen and modernised for today’s lifestyle.

"There is a rich history attached to the building and now, in all its grandeur, it is ready for its next chapter in life.

"Open the imposing Jacobean front door and you are greeted by this sense of history, that gets you excited to see more.

"Walking through the octagonal tower entrance with its original quarry tiled flooring, the elegant glass doors lead you to the expansive reception hall.

"Here the working marble fireplace and walkover glass panel looking down into the cellar is just the start of the many impressive features this house has to offer.

"In the grand Drawing Room to the right, looking over the garden, we think about the fabulous house warming party you could host.

"To the left, the Morning Room, where the stylish vibe continues - another working marble fireplace, high ceilings, oak flooring and original wood-panelled shutters give this room a warm sociable feel. Then on through magnificent glass doors, into an opulent and tropical orangery - this truly needs to be seen to appreciate its unique space.

"The beating heart of a home has to be the kitchen, and this one is worthy of gracing the pages of Living etc. It has been designed and handmade to emulate the wood-panelled shutters in the rest of the house.

"The large island is the hub of the cooking space, where you can perch for breakfast whilst looking out across the courtyard. There is a dining area too, so the whole family can be together. It is flooded with natural light from full-height bi-fold doors.

"Head down to the cellar rooms - yet another stylish place that’s achingly cool. The main cellar room has a multitude of uses; our suggestions might be a cinema, gym or games room.

"Don’t worry, there is an additional brick-vaulted room for the wine! Yet another room provides a huge utility space with double arched doors leading up and out to the garden.

"Back in the reception hall, the original stone staircase with iron balustrade sweeps you up to the first-floor landing, a simply outstanding spot where breathtaking stained glass windows illuminate the space effortlessly.

"There are three larger than large bedrooms, and - our favourite room on this level - the octagonal shower wet room with Milan stone tiles, cast iron fireplace, and tall windows.

"An additional bathroom on this floor is spa-like, with Carrara marble tiles laid in a herringbone fashion, a traditional style shower and a claw foot bath to enjoy a relaxing soak by candlelight.

"Go up the white wooden stairs to the second floor to find three further bedrooms and another family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has its own private corridor and modern en-suite - just perfect for guests; another comes with its outside terrace, large enough for that hot tub, or just to sit and catch the sun as it sets.

"A small flight of steps takes you into the room at the top of the tower, with its high vaulted ceiling and far-reaching views - perfect as a study, music room or library.

"Outside you find wonderful and easily maintained grounds with beautiful mature trees including a magnificent ancient oak, believed to be the oldest in the area.

"There is also a double garage and studio, newly built yet in keeping and style of the main residence, with underfloor heating and complete with utility."

For more information, contact Mr and Mrs Clarke on 0330 111 9766.