A COCAINE dealer who turned to trafficking the class A drug after becoming hooked on it has been jailed.

Samuel Davies, 28, was caught by police in the Cwmcarn area of Caerphilly last month, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was found on June 6 with £400 in cash and a mobile phone containing drug-related messages on it advertising cocaine and cannabis for sale.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, said Davies’ latest offending put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drug driving which was imposed in May.

The defendant of Brett Road, Abercarn, admitted to being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and cannabis.

Mr Gedge added how Davies was categorised by police as a street dealer and was carrying cocaine worth around £375 when he was arrested.

When officers analysed the defendant's phone they discovered enquiries such as one from a ‘Joe Billy’ who asked him, “Can you do me two (bags of cocaine) for 50?”

Davies had three previous convictions for 11 offences but none for being involved in the supply of drugs.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, told of how the defendant had become involved in dealing after he became addicted to cocaine.

He said: “He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle. He’s an individual without assets and was living at home with his parents.

“It’s not a case where he was making much money.

“The defendant knows he left people down. He’s left his family down.”

His barrister asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Davies: “You were dealing for commercial gain, modest maybe but that’s enough.

“This is serious stuff. The starting point for someone in your position is four and a half years.

“The range is between three and a half years and seven years.

“That demonstrates how seriously the court takes offending like this.

“Drugs like cocaine destroy people’s lives.”

Because the defendant had pleaded guilty, his sentence was reduced to a total of two years and eight months in jail.

Davies is due to face Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.