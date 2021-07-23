THE Newport Conservatives have selected John Jones as their candidate in the upcoming Graig ward by-election. on Thursday, August 26.
The by-election is being held on Thursday, August 26, after Cllr Margaret Corneilious stepped down due to ill health last month, after 30 years serving as ward member for Graig.
Mr Jones has lived in the Graig Ward for seven years and is the chief executive of the Newport based business Swift Recruitment.
Mr Jones said: "I hope to be able to continue the excellent work of Margaret Corneilious.
"My initial priorities are to ensure we find a new owner for the Post Office in Bassaleg, and campaign for greater restrictions on fly-tipping.
"I want to ensure the Graig Ward remains Newport's green ward.
"I'm from the Graig and for the Graig, I sincerely hope I can win the trust of the electorate on the August 26".
Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Newport Conservative group, said: "John is an active campaigner and is determined to stand up for the rights of residents.
"His enthusiasm and dedication would make him an ideal choice to serve the residents of Bassaleg and Rhiwderin".
Huw Davies, chairman of the Newport West Conservatives said: "I am really pleased that John has been selected as our candidate in the forthcoming Graig by-election.
"He will make a fantastic councillor for the ward, and be a part of a strong opposition to Labour on the council.
"The electors of the Graig ward could not have a better person to represent them".
