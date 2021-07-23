A TEENAGE boy from Rhymney has been reported as missing.
Gwent Police are appealing for any information regarding the whereabouts of Caeron Turner, 16.
Caeron was last seen on Sunday, July 18, and a Gwent Police spokesman said that "officers are concerned for his welfare".
Caeron is described as a white, of slim build, 6ft 1ins tall, with mid brown hair with highlights.
MORE NEWS:
- Weekend weather for Newport, Cwmbran, Monmouth & Gwent
- Covid: Delta variant cases in Newport, Caerphilly, Gwent
- Cwmbran dad's heartbreak at dog's heatstroke death
He is believed to be wearing dark tracksuit bottom and grey hoodie, and he frequently wears hats.
He is known to have links in the Ebbw Vale area.
If you have seen Caeron or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting 2100254021.
You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.