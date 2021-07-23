WATCH the moment a violent brawl broke out in an Asda supermarket where a man dressed as Spider-Man can be seen punching a female worker to the floor.

‘Spider-Man’ can be seen kicking and punching the worker as a mass brawl spills out into the aisle.

Footage on social media shows a group of both men and women exchanging blows in a violent exchange on top of a pile of pallets inside Clapham Junction Asda, London.

Police have said six people have been arrested following the disorder.

A wheelchair user is pulled away as he swings a punch towards someone on the floor while a frightened onlooker screams “oh my God”.

Weapons are used as one man beats another with what appears to be a blunt instrument in his hand.

Meanwhile, the man wearing the Spider-Man costume can be seen violently swinging a crutch towards someone in the crowd.

The person who shared the footage of social media said: "Asda Clapham Junction.

"A bunch a thugs attacking colleagues, elderly and children absolutely disgusting #ASDA #viral #makethisgoviral.

"Disgusting."

A second video that has been shared over 4,000 times shows the man dressed in a Spider-Man outfit attack an Asda worker.

He kicks her before punching her to the floor.

A social media user who shared the video said: “More videos of the tragic event last night in Asda.

“Ban these thugs from supermarkets and shops.”

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are aware of videos on social media appearing to show a disturbance at a supermarket in Clapham last night.

“Five people have been arrested and remain in custody.

“Six people were injured. Enquiries are ongoing and we ask anyone with footage to share it with police.”