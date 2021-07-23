TRAINS have been brought to a halt and residents evacuated after reports of an unexploded bomb at Rhoose.
The device was discovered on a Transport for Wales line earlier today so there is expected to be cancellations and delays.
South Wales Police have told Barry District News: "We are dealing with what is believed to be unexploded ordnance which has been found by contractors working at Rhoose Point.
"The area has been made secure and local road diversions are in place.
"The nearby railway line is closed to traffic.
"The bomb disposal unit is attending."
Trains between Bridgend and Barry are at a halt so emergency services can work at the scene of the property at Rhoose Point.
Transport for Wales said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Barry and Bridgend all lines are blocked.
"Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 15:00."
It is also understood residents living in Lon Lindys were evacuated to a nearby leisure centre.
