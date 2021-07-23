RESIDENTS living in Newport city centre are being warned of some disruption this weekend, with work planned on the railway lines.

This week, letters have been sent to residents in the city whose properties border the railway line warning them that work is to be carried out.

According to Network Rail, the work is being carried out at late notice, on a section of track between Newport Railway Station and Ebbw Junction – a fairly large section of railway.

The work is being carried out in the early hours of Sunday, July 25, between 12.20am and 7.45am.

This is to make sure that there is no disruption to rail services, and to keep workers safe.

However, as a result, it could cause disruption to nearby residents – as a result of lights and noise.

According to Network Rail, inspections of overhead lines will be carried out, which will involve the use of machinery, lighting, and generators.

What has Network Rail said?





In a letter to railway neighbours, Network Rail community relations manager Tamison Painter said: “We will be working between Newport Station and Ebbw Junction, to carry out inspections of the overhead lines. Please accept our apologies for the late notice of this work.

“To do this we will be using on track machinery, lighting and generators.

“We will be working in the early hours of Sunday 25 July from 12.20am to 7.45am when trains aren’t operating, so that our teams can work safely.

“Our teams are aware that they are working close to your home, and try to minimise disruption as much as possible, but we apologise in advance if you are disturbed during these works.”

It isn’t the only ongoing rail work in the area taking place at this time.

Just across the border, major work is being carried out near to Bristol Temple Meads station.

At this time, there are no direct trains between Newport and Bristol’s city centre station as a result.

