STAFF at a skip hire company have been cooling down in the summer heatwave by turning two of their skips into swimming pools.
Members of the sales and operations team at Gavin Griffiths Group came up with the idea as Wales is issued with its first ever amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees.
A member of the team at Gavin Griffiths, which has sites in Cwmgwili and Swansea said: "The hot weather won’t beat team Gavin Griffiths.
"Our skip swimming pools are fantastic on a hot day. Some of the sales and operations team have been cooling off in one of our four yard skips."
