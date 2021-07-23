A MURDERER who bludgeoned hairdresser Kelly Hyde to death in Ammanford more than ten years ago was found dead in his bed, an inquest has heard.

Adrian Vivian Jones, died on February 18, 2018, at a mental health clinic in Bridgend after he was found unresponsive by a staff member.

Staff performed CPR on Jones, 28, but he was later pronounced dead at the Caswell Clinic at Glanrhyd Hospital.

Jones, who was just 16 at the time of the killing in September 2007, was convicted in Swansea Crown Court in July 2008 and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a recommendation that he serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars.

His mother, Diane Jones, spoke at an inquest hearing at Pontypridd Coroners' Court on Thursday.

She said her son was due to visit her on day release on the day of his death.

The court heard how Jones suffered from bullying as a child and witnessed his father assaulting his mother at their home in Ammanford. After smoking cannabis at a young age he moved onto cocaine, which affected his mental health.

Ms Jones said: "I remember he was agitated and telling me he wasn't right and wanted to see a doctor. He said he felt like he was going to kill someone because of the way he was feeling."

After his sentencing Jones was transferred from custody to Ashworth Hospital where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

In 2016 he was transferred to Caswell Clinic to receive treatment for a number of physical and mental health issues.

One of these conditions was sleep apnoea – a disorder which causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep. Jones had to wear a mask connect to a CPAP machine to help with his breathing during the night.

Ms Jones said after he had received treatment she "felt like Adrian had come back" and that he "was accepting of his actions" and "looking at ways to redeem himself".

At around 6.20am on February 18, 2018, senior nurse Charis Jones heard Jones loudly snoring from his bedroom.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Jones checked on the patient and briefly woke him and put his mask on before laying him on his back. She said during further checks he seemed to be breathing normally.

At around 10.10am on the same morning ward manager Sharon Rees heard beeping coming from the CPAP machine in the room.

Giving evidence via video link Ms Rees said: "I made my way over to Adrian's room and there was no response. I lifted the observation curtain and I could see Adrian on his back and his mask was still on his face and he appeared to be sleeping.

"I called his name and decided to enter the room. I made my way to Adrian and looking at him I could see no signs of life. There was no reaction to my calling, he looked pale, and there was no rising or falling in his chest to show he was breathing.

"I moved the mask and there was no response from him. I felt for a pulse in his neck and couldn't feel one or on his wrist. He felt colder than I would have normally expected and I formed the opinion Adrian was in serious trouble."

Staff commenced CPR and attempts were made to use a defibrillator but Jones was pronounced dead at 10.30am.

A post-mortem examination gave an official cause of death as respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism combined with sleep apnoea.

An underlying condition of deep vein thrombosis was noted and conditions that also related to death included severe obesity, hypertension, and asthma.

Jones was entitled to escorted day release and had been to Porthcawl the day before his death, the court heard.

Zain Noor, a psychiatrist who treated Jones, said his patient wanted a "fresh start" in England.

Concluding, senior coroner Sarah Richards recorded that Jones had died from natural causes.