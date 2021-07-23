POLICE have launched an investigation after three young men allegedly took a council refuse truck and drove it into a wall.

Youths allegedly took the vehicle after the refuse crew parked for a break and then collided with a wall in Briton Ferry on the morning of Thursday July 22.

A police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police were called around 9.40am [on] Thursday, July 22, following reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Giant’s Grave Road, Briton Ferry.

“A 17 year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage and has been released pending further investigation.

“It is believed that two others fled the scene on foot. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain their identity.”

Onlookers watched as emergency workers attended the scene, where the vehicle was spotted lying on its side surrounded by rubble.

Julie Evans, who lives near to where the incident took place, said she was at home when she heard “a huge bang”.

“I thought a house had exploded. I knew something bad had happened.”

She said she saw young men who appeared to be injured get out of the truck and then flee the scene.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Neath Port Talbot Council is assisting South Wales Police, the Mid and West Wales Fire Brigade and the Health and Safety Executive in investigating an accident involving one of its refuse vehicles which happened after the crew parked it to take a break.

“Soon after leaving the vehicle on the morning of Thursday, July 22nd, it was driven along Brynhyfryd Road, Briton Ferry and subsequently collided with a canal wall at Giant’s Grave Road.

"It is understood three youths were involved in the incident and South Wales Police’s investigation into the matter is continuing.”