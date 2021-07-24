The heatwave appears to have come to an end, and both Newport and the surrounding Gwent area is braced for a mixed bag of weekend weather.
After several days of hot temperatures and sunny spells, the skies have turned overcast, and a welcome breeze has swept the region this morning (Saturday, July 24).
But, according to forecasts, this could well be the calm before the storm.
At this time, the entire region has been placed in a yellow weather warning, as thunderstorms are predicted.
Already this morning, thunder and lightning has struck in the south-eastern region of England, and there is some suggestion that this phenomenon could sweep north.
That being said, the forecast suggests that Newport could avoid the very worst of the storms.
While rain is predicted from 11am and is set to last well into the evening, it appears as though the thunderstorms might miss Newport.
Gwent doesn’t appear quite so lucky, with thunder predicted to fall in this area later tonight, from around 6pm.
Despite the weather turning, temperatures will remain high, peaking at 21C at around 4pm.
But, with rain forecast at the same time, it might be tricky to enjoy the warmth.
The weather warning is set to remain in place until midnight on Sunday, but the weekend might not be a complete washout, with Sunday’s forecast a little bit brighter than today.
If you do need to get out and about today, plan your trip with our hour-by-hour forecast, which can be seen below.
Newport and Gwent – hour-by-hour weather
Newport
10am – Cloudy, 15C
11am – Light rain, 16C
12pm – Light rain, 16C
1pm – Light rain, 17C
2pm – Cloudy, 18C
3pm – Overcast, 20C
4pm – Light rain, 21C
5pm – Light rain, 21C
6pm – Light shower, 21C
7pm – Light shower, 20C
8pm – Light shower, 20C
9pm – Light shower, 19C
10pm – Cloudy, 19C
11pm – Light shower, 18C
Gwent
10am – Cloudy, 14C
11am – Cloudy, 15C
12pm – Overcast, 15C
1pm – Light rain, 15C
2pm – Light rain, 16C
3pm – Overcast, 17C
4pm – Overcast, 18C
5pm – Overcast, 18C
6pm – Thunder, 18C
7pm – Thunder, 18C
8pm – Thunder, 18C
9pm – Light shower, 18C
10pm – Light shower, 17C
11pm – Light shower, 17C
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.