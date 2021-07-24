The heatwave appears to have come to an end, and both Newport and the surrounding Gwent area is braced for a mixed bag of weekend weather.

After several days of hot temperatures and sunny spells, the skies have turned overcast, and a welcome breeze has swept the region this morning (Saturday, July 24).

But, according to forecasts, this could well be the calm before the storm.

At this time, the entire region has been placed in a yellow weather warning, as thunderstorms are predicted.

Already this morning, thunder and lightning has struck in the south-eastern region of England, and there is some suggestion that this phenomenon could sweep north.

That being said, the forecast suggests that Newport could avoid the very worst of the storms.

While rain is predicted from 11am and is set to last well into the evening, it appears as though the thunderstorms might miss Newport.

Gwent doesn’t appear quite so lucky, with thunder predicted to fall in this area later tonight, from around 6pm.

Despite the weather turning, temperatures will remain high, peaking at 21C at around 4pm.

But, with rain forecast at the same time, it might be tricky to enjoy the warmth.

The weather warning is set to remain in place until midnight on Sunday, but the weekend might not be a complete washout, with Sunday’s forecast a little bit brighter than today.

If you do need to get out and about today, plan your trip with our hour-by-hour forecast, which can be seen below.

Newport and Gwent – hour-by-hour weather

Newport

10am – Cloudy, 15C

11am – Light rain, 16C

12pm – Light rain, 16C

1pm – Light rain, 17C

2pm – Cloudy, 18C

3pm – Overcast, 20C

4pm – Light rain, 21C

5pm – Light rain, 21C

6pm – Light shower, 21C

7pm – Light shower, 20C

8pm – Light shower, 20C

9pm – Light shower, 19C

10pm – Cloudy, 19C

11pm – Light shower, 18C

Gwent

10am – Cloudy, 14C

11am – Cloudy, 15C

12pm – Overcast, 15C

1pm – Light rain, 15C

2pm – Light rain, 16C

3pm – Overcast, 17C

4pm – Overcast, 18C

5pm – Overcast, 18C

6pm – Thunder, 18C

7pm – Thunder, 18C

8pm – Thunder, 18C

9pm – Light shower, 18C

10pm – Light shower, 17C

11pm – Light shower, 17C