Plans to open a new Starbucks coffee shop in Newport are moving forward, with fresh plans submitted.

Earlier this year, the Argus reported that both Starbucks and Greggs would be opening at a retail development on Port Road, next to the existing Maesglas Retail Park.

At the time, it was reported that these retail offerings would be ready to open at the end of summer 2021.

Now, it appears as though plans are moving forward – with a new planning application submitted to Newport City Council on behalf of Starbucks last week (Thursday, July 22).

According to planning documents, the American coffee chain has sought permission to install a large totem sign advertising the business, along with illuminated menu boards and signage for the drive-thru aspect of the business.

If approved, it will allow the unit to operate as a drive-thru in addition to a café/takeaway, proving an extra option for customers.

It is not currently known when a decision is likely to be made by council planning officers.

Starbucks and Greggs development – what you need to know

In March 2021, it was revealed that specialist building company JW-G Construction has been appointed by Commercial Development Projects Ltd as the main contractor for a 27-week programme on a retail development site at Port Road, off Docks Way, Maesglas, Newport.

The site is two miles to the east of Junction 25 of the M4 and 1.5 miles to the south of the city centre.

Though the nearby area is largely made up of warehouses, it is also adjacent to the existing Maesglas Retail Park.

Indeed, this latest planning application suggests that these new units may actually be considered an extension onto the existing park, with the address for Starbucks listed as Unit 1, Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park.

When news of the development was first announced, JW-G Construction managing director John White said: “We are thrilled to be working on this project in collaboration with a trio of other Yorkshire firms.

"The project is a prime example of the type of business that can help an area further develop and grow, with modern facilities in a prime location.”

The planning application can be viewed online here.

