A POPULAR attraction on the outskirts of Newport is returning later this summer.

Clearwell Farm, best known as a go-to spot to pick up a Christmas tree, is once again home to a maize maze this August – offering a family friendly outdoor attraction just a few minutes away from the city itself.

In just a few days, visitors will be able to take a stroll through sunflower patches – which are perfect for Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

The other main activity is the farm’s 13,000 sq metre maze, made out of sunflowers and maize – or corn.

For those hoping to make a day out of it, there is more on offer, including farm games such as welly wanging and quoits, along with a number of funfair style games.

According to organisers, hot food such as beef burgers and hotdogs are available, along with both hot and cold drinks, ice cream and snacks.

The farm shop also sells fresh flowers and vegetables.

Anyone looking to visit is advised that sensible footwear is recommended – particularly in the sunflower patches and maze.

Though it has a Cardiff postcode, the farm itself is significantly closer to Newport than the capital.

The farm is operating on a ticket only basis this year, and is priced at £6 for adults and children.

Younger children aged two or younger go free, while family tickets are being sold for £20 – either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

The maze opens to the public on August 4, and more information, including booking tickets, can be found here.

