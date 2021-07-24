Individuals protesting against Wales’s lockdown restrictions have gathered outside first minister Mark Drakeford’s house, it has been reported.

Earlier today, an anti-lockdown protest was held in Cardiff city centre, involving individuals who opposed the manner that the pandemic has been handled by the Welsh Government.

This protests are thought to have moved out of the centre later this afternoon (Saturday, July 24), before gathering near Mr Drakeford’s home in the city.

Video circulating on social media showed individuals – many with loud speakers, on the residential street in Cardiff, chanting “arrest Mark Drakeford”, and calling for the first minister to “come outside”.

A number of police officers, all wearing face coverings, were seen to be monitoring the situation.

The anti-lockdown protest was one of a number taking place across the UK and the rest of Europe today.

In total, these were attended by thousands of people who oppose restrictions which have been put in place to keep the public safe from a deadly virus.

Tonight, Mr Drakeford has not directly responded to the scenes which took place earlier today, though he has taken to social media to reiterate his pledge to keep Wales safe during the pandemic.

He said: “We have been able to relax the majority of restrictions thanks to all the help of people in Wales throughout the year.

“But the pandemic is not over and we all have a really important part to play to #KeepWalesSafe.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, has condemned the scenes, saying: “Disturbed to see crowds gathering outside Mark Drakeford’s home this afternoon.

“If you have political disagreements (and believe me I have many) then get involved in politics. Harassment is never acceptable.

“Thoughts are with the First Minister and his family.”

As a result of the protests, a number of Stagecoach South Wales services were unable to run without diverting away from the scene of the protest – though these have returned to normal.