Barry Island welcomed an unexpected guest to its Pleasure Park this weekend, as Hollywood star Tom Hardy stopped by.
The actor, who is in the area filming a new Netflix film, stunned locals and day-trippers to the popular South Wales attraction.
Taking to social media after the star’s visit yesterday (Saturday, July 25), the Barry Island Pleasure Park Facebook page posted a picture of Hardy along with park owner Henry Danter, with the caption: “Thanks to the legend Tom Hardy for visiting us today and loving Barry island as much as we do.”
Only Tom Hardy at Barry Island today!! pic.twitter.com/o5rgZcrrBw— #Barrybados (@Barrybados) July 24, 2021
The 43-year-old has spent much of the last month in the South Wales area, filming new film Havoc, in the Cardiff area.
It also stars Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker – though they have yet to be snapped enjoying the local attractions that South Wales has to offer.
News of Hardy’s visit to Barry sparked a social media frenzy, with a mixture of surprise and disbelief, along with disappointment from those who failed to catch a glimpse of the 43-year-old.
Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Much like Gillian Anderson in Rhondda Bowl I physically cannot get my head around Tom Hardy in Barry Island like.”
Meanwhile, another person said: “Tom Hardy at Barry Island is the best crossover I’ve ever seen.”
A third person said: “Of course Tom Hardy was at Barry Island the day after I went there.”
Did you spot Tom Hardy in Barry Island this weekend? Get in touch with us and let us know.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.