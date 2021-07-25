Motorists are being warned of delays and disruption this morning, due to a crash near to the Prince of Wales Bridge.

All traffic is being held in the westbound direction between J22 for Avonmouth, and J23 for Magor.

It means that no traffic is currently able to cross from England into Wales on what is commonly known as the second Severn Bridge.

According to Traffic South Wales on Twitter, this comes as a result of a collision.

At this time, the emergency services are on the scene, in order to manage the scene.

<

⚠️Warning ⚠️#M4 Westbound J22 Piling / Prince of Wales Bridge.



Closed Westbound due to collision.



Eastbound Lane 3 closed due to debris from incident.



Please remain patient whilst emergency services deal with incident. — Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) July 25, 2021

Traffic in the eastbound direction is also seeing a significant amount of disruption as a result of this crash.

The outer eastbound lane (lane three) is currently closed – with debris from the westbound crash having landed on the roadway.

Motorists are being advised to remain patient while workers deal with the situation.

According to live traffic maps, there are severe delays on roads in the surrounding areas, largely thought to be as a consequence of the M4 trouble.

The current average speed for vehicles on the M4 on the Welsh side of the bridge in this area is around five miles-per-hour.

Highways England are currently on the scene, and, in a Tweet, have reported “a significant amount of congestion”.

#M4 Westbound J22 #Pilning to J23 #Magor. Lanes 1 and 2 closed due to a road traffic collision. There is also a significant amount of congestion on the approach. Consider using the #M48 to avoid delaying your journey. Updates to follow. — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) July 25, 2021

They have advised motorists to use the M48 old Severn Bridge to cross the border at this time.

Update

As of 11am, lanes one and two eastbound, and lanes one and two westbound are open to motorists.

Lane three in both directions remain closed.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will hope to bring you an update later today.