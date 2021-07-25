A PERSON has been taken to hospital, after being found “unresponsive” in waters near to Barry over the weekend.
The coastguard was scrambled at around 6.45pm on Saturday, July 24, after receiving reports of people in the sea near to the Old Harbour.
On arrival, they found five people in the water, including one who was said to be unresponsive.
Crews from the Barry Island Coastguard team rescued the individuals from the water, and provided treatment until further crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service Cymru (EMERTS) arrived.
In a post on the coastguard social media channels, it was confirmed that all casualties were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.
Anyone who witnesses people in distress in coastal areas advised to dial 999, asking for the coastguard.
The full post read: “incident 24/7/21 at 18.45hrs.
“Our Team and Barry Dock lifeboat were paged to persons in the water at Old Harbour.
“On scene 5 persons, 1 unresponsive. Casualty care given until W.A.S.T and EMERTS team's on scene.
All Casualties taken to UHW. 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
