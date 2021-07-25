CONFIRMED cases of coronavirus in Wales continue to rise, with latest figures from Public Health Wales showing that there have been more than 1,200 new cases of the deadly virus.
The latest figures show that on Friday, July 23, the nation saw 1,238 new positive cases, an increase of 483 compared with the previous day’s new cases.
In Newport, the number of confirmed cases more than doubled in just 24 hours.
There were 42 cases in the city, compared with 20 in the previous 24 hour period.
It means there are now 27.2 cases per 100,000 people.
There were no further covid deaths recorded in Wales during this time period.
The number of confirmed cases in Blaenau Gwent also fell from 12 to eight.
But, the number of cases rose in every other region in the Newport and Gwent region.
The number of cases in Monmouthshire rose from 12 to 30, Caerphilly increased from 21 to 36, and Torfaen rose from 16 to 29.
Outside of Cardiff, Denbighshire had the most cases at this time, with 102.
To date, there have been 236,873 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, and so far, nearly 2.5 million tests have been carried out.
The most recent vaccine figures show that 2,288,219 people have had their first vaccine, while 1,993,816 people have had their second vaccine.
These are the latest numbers of confirmed covid cases in Wales
Cardiff: 115
Conwy: 96
Flintshire: 91
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 88
Denbighshire: 102
Bridgend: 81
Wrexham: 64
Swansea: 62
Powys: 61
Gwynedd: 20
Carmathenshire: 47
Caerphilly: 36
Vale of Glamorgan: 28
Newport: 42
Pembrokeshire: 36
Neath Port Talbot: 54
Torfaen: 29
Merthyr Tydfil: 16
Blaenau Gwent: eight
Ceredigion: 21
Monmouthshire: 30
Anglesey: 18
Resident outside Wales: 89
Unknown location: four
Latest Covid news
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment