TRIBUTES have been paid to the Archdeacon of the Gwent Valleys, who died suddenly over the weekend.

The Church in Wales has confirmed that Sue Pinnington died peacefully in her home, aged 55.

Serving as Archdeacon of the Gwent Valleys since 2018, news of Ms Pinnington's passing is said to have come as a shock, with tributes being led by the Bishop of Monmouth.

In a statement, Bishop Cherry Vann described her death as a “great loss” and a “huge shock”.

Details of the funeral are set to be announced in due course.

Along with her role as Archdeacon, Ms Pinnington was also the Diocesan Director of Mission.

Ordained as a priest in 1998, she first trained at Trevelyan College, Durham, and St Stephen’s House Oxford, before serving her curacy in Peterborough.

She was later appointed Vicar in Trevelyan College, Durham, and St Stephen’s House Oxford.

In 2008, she was appointed Rector in Houghton Le Spring in Durham where she served for the next 10 years.

During this time, In 2010 Ms Pinnington was awarded at MBE for services to the community, pioneering a flagship project to regenerate the centre of Cottingley.

Tribute in full

The Bishop of Monmouth, Cherry Vann said: “Today we have lost a pillar of our church family and community.

“Archdeacon Sue had a real passion for the mission of the church. She was full of energy and was hugely popular, both with those she served and with her fellow clergy.

“She was an excellent and supportive colleague and will be greatly missed. Her death is a huge shock to us all and a great loss.

“We commend her to God and our sympathy and prayers go out to her family and loved ones.”

